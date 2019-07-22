So many singles, so little time. Here are three songs to stream right away:

Beyoncé’s new single “Mood 4 Eva” (Parkwood) isn’t just a response to her haters. It’s a response to haters in general, one so effective it seems destined to be used by those under attack — especially women of color. Oh, and it’s probably the song of the year.

“I’m so unbothered,” she tells her critics. “Y’all be so pressed while I’m raisin’ daughters, sons of empires. Y’all make me chuckle.”

Beyoncé isn’t boasting — though husband Jay-Z is a little on his memorable verse. She is simply declaring, “You can’t dim my light.” And, with help from “Lion King” co-star Childish Gambino, who is more spiritual on his verse, she plans to gratefully enjoy her life, singing, “Promise this my mood forever.”

On his new single “How Do You Sleep?” (Capitol), Sam Smith builds a tale of relationship troubles on dark, dance rhythms that keep things from getting too somber. The soulful balance should give him another winner.

Rapper/actor Machine Gun Kelly rocks out on “I Think I’m Okay” (Bad Boy/Interscope) with help from Yungblud and Travis Barker, balancing his usual blend of hip-hop and EDM with throwback Blink-182 and stadium rock.

