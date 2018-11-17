TODAY'S PAPER
'Beyond the End' review: Ed Harcourt's moody, precise piano instrumentals

The cover of Ed Harcourt's album "Beyond the

The cover of Ed Harcourt's album "Beyond the End." Photo Credit: Point of Departure

By Steve Knopper Special to Newsday
ED HARCOURT

Beyond the End

BOTTOM LINE Moody, precise piano instrumentals from singer who specializes in lyrics

Known for lines like "got a suitcase and a passport/but all I really want is you," veteran British singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt bought a 1910 Hopkinson Baby Grand and downshifted to piano instrumentals (plus violin and cello) for this album of pristine background music. (It's a break, he has said, from "the sheer barrage of news and vomit being rained down on us on a daily basis.")

An accomplished pianist who studied Debussy, Mozart and Philip Glass, Harcourt opts for mood and minimalism, possibly to score a nonexistent movie about wandering through the forest with a thunderstorm on the way.

The titles are darkly evocative: "Wolves Changes Rivers" (the music suggests a new ballerina's tentative first steps), "There Is Still a Fire" (a sketch for a subdued Christmas carol?), "For My Father" (equally playful and bleak), and finally "Whiskey Held My Sleep to Ransom” (a deeper, more conflicted "Feelings").

