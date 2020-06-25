Big Shot pulls out of Point Lookout concert

Big Shot just got shut out.

The Billy Joel tribute band won’t be headlining the kickoff of the Town of Hempstead’s summer drive-in concert series, which was set to take place in the parking lot of Point Lookout Beach’s Town Park Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The town was still in the process of determining the show's fate as of Thursday morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring residents from states with high infection rates visiting New York to quarantine for two weeks. Lead singer Michael DelGuidice, who grew up in Miller Place, moved to Florida last year therefore he can’t make the gig.

“I’m sorry but I just have to do the right thing and go with the Governor’s orders which are for the well-being of everyone involved,” said DelGuidice in a statement. “I pray that everyone will join us for a possible makeup date in August. Please be safe and be good to each other above all. God bless.”

However, the free show, which is strictly for Town of Hempstead residents, may still go on with a replacement act. The concert is set to begin with an Independence Day celebration and conclude with a professional fireworks display. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. The remainder of the concert series is yet to be announced.

DelGuidice broke the news on his “Live on the Porch After Show,” a livestreaming program that plays after his “Live on the Porch” concert series which runs Wednesday and Saturday nights.

“I kind of had a feeling this would be happening,” said DelGuidice to his fans watching. “There’s no way to do it and feel good about it.”

One viewer typed in the message, “Do you think Billy Joel could fill in for you?

DelGuidice smiled and said, “Wouldn’t that be something?”

Big Shot has another drive-in concert set for the Town of Oyster Bay’s Tobay Beach in Massapequa on July 21. When viewers asked if that show would happen, DelGuidice said, “We are going to have to wait until this thing lifts. Hopefully it will lift and we can come back and do Tobay Beach on July 21. I’m sorry, it is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

In a previous statement, DelGuidice stressed to Newsday that he wouldn’t play the Point Lookout show unless people stayed in their cars.

“If I start to see people get out of their cars, I’m literally walking off the stage,” he said last week.

On the “After Show,” DelGuidice opened up about his safety concerns regarding the drive-in show which is scheduled to hold 1,000 cars.

“To be honest, I had anxiety from the day we booked it,” said DelGuidice. “All the ups and downs, the amount of cars, people in the cars, are they going to be on or off, are people going to be hot, can they come out or not come out. There were so many variables. I had so much agita from it.”

DelGuidice even admitted people were giving him options on how to get around the situation but he declined.

“I wouldn’t have slept at night if I somehow tried to sneak in, do the show and leave,” he said. “Every solution to the problem left me doing something ethically wrong. I refuse to do that.”

According to his comments on his Facebook show, DelGuidice said he is trying to reschedule the Point Lookout show for Aug. 28.

“We will see what happens. At that point, maybe things will be more settled in,” said DelGuidice. “We can wait, we’ve waited this long. Let’s come back right. Maybe by August people won’t have to sit in their cars.”