Rappers Rae Sremmurd and Future, as well as DJ Snake will headline this year’s Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 18 and 19.

As the two-day festival has in previous years, when it set attendance records at Jones Beach, the focus is on up-and-coming artists again this year, including rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Xan, R&B singer Kehlani and dance act Cheat Codes.

Established acts like rapper French Montana and rocker Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness are also on the bill.

“We are thrilled to return to Jones Beach for a fourth year to give fans one of the best music experiences out there,” John Amato, CEO of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, said in a statement. “Only Billboard can bring together this level of talent in one place while highlighting the artists who are dominating the charts. Each Summer Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Festival is an unforgettable experience and this year will be no different.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. A limited number of two-day passes will be available for $80. Though some reserved tickets are available for the main stage, the bulk of tickets will be general admission for the three stages that include a stage on Jones Beach.

“We can’t wait to have the Billboard Hot 100 Festival back at the Beach,” Jason Miller, president of Live Nation in New York, said in a statement. “Each year, this festival gets bigger and better and Live Nation is thrilled once again be working with our partners at Billboard to bring this incredible music experience to Long Island.”