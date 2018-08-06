Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival: 11 up-and-coming acts you need to know
The Jones Beach concert, returning Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 19,has a reputation for helping niche performers reach a wider audience.
In four short years, the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival cultivated a reputation for introducing new artists and helping them reach bigger audiences.
In 2015, both The Chainsmokers and X Ambassadors played midafternoon on a secondary stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Halsey, one of this year’s headliners, played the festival’s main stage but at 4 p.m.
In 2016, Marshmello and Hayley Kiyoko — two of 2018’s breakout stars — both played a secondary stage, as did Rae Sremmurd, another headliner.
And last year, Camilla Cabello and Bebe Rexha both played the festival as their careers were taking off.
Here’s a look at 11 up-and-comers who could use this year’s Billboard Hot 100 Fest as a superstar springboard:
MACHINE GUN KELLY
The Cleveland rapper is already well on his way thanks to his hit “Bad Things” with Cabello, but last year’s “Bloom” album suggests more eclectic musical interests. And his acting career is also blooming as MGK is set to play Tommy Lee in the upcoming Motley Crue biopic “The Dirt.”
SONG TO STREAM: “Go for Broke” featuring James Arthur
KEHLANI
The R&B singer from Oakland made a splash with her adventurous solo album “SweetSexySavage” last year, but this year she is focusing on high-profile collaborations with Eminem (“Nowhere Fast”), Charlie Puth (“Done for Me”), Kyle (“Playinwithme”) and Kiyoko (“What I Need”).
SONG TO STREAM: “Honey”
WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL
Part of the GothBoiClique, which included Long Beach’s Lil Peep, Wicca Phase, aka Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Adam McIlwee, blends emo and hip-hop and an interest in the occult to create something that makes him sound like the hip-hop Morrissey.
SONG TO STREAM: “High Strangeness”
CHEAT CODES
The Los Angeles-based EDM trio who moved from the dance floor to the mainstream with the hit “No Promises” with Demi Lovato is growing on both fronts. They have remixed everyone from U2 to Tom Walker this year and have a huge pop hit, “Only You” featuring Little Mix, topping the British charts.
SONG TO STREAM: “Only You” featuring Little Mix
KIM PETRAS
The German-born pop singer seems destined for the Madonna-esque stardom she craves in her fizzy, synth-pop debut “I Don’t Want It All,” where she declares, “Give me all of your attention. Give me summer in The Hamptons.”
SONG TO STREAM: “I Don’t Want It All”
LOVELYTHEBAND
The Los Angeles rock trio already topped the alternative charts with the catchy hit “Broken,” which is currently crossing over to pop radio on the same path as Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks” with its slice-of-life lyrics and infectious chorus.
SONG TO STREAM: “Broken”
TAYLOR BENNETT
The rapper shows that he’s ready to step out of his older brother Chance the Rapper’s shadow on his new EP, “Be Yourself,” with his distinctive flow and clever rhymes about life in The Chi.
SONG TO STREAM: “Rock ‘N’ Roll”
BELLA THORNE
The “Famous in Love” actress, who will be in the upcoming thriller “I Still See You,” has turned her attention to music, releasing a string of pop singles, including the old-school Kesha-esque, tongue-in-cheek declaration “B*tch I’m Bella Thorne.”
SONG TO STREAM: “B*tch I’m Bella Thorne”
RICH THE KID
The Queens-born, Atlanta-raised rapper wasn’t kidding around when he named his major-label debut “The World Is Yours.” Though he was injured by robbers in a home invasion in June, RTK is back on the road and has already released a new single “Lost It” with Quavo and Offset.
SONG TO STREAM: “New Freezer” with Kendrick Lamar
SABRINA CARPENTER
The Disney Channel star, recently cast in the anticipated movie version of Angela Thomas’ novel “The Hate U Give,” is also expanding her music career with her upcoming third album. Her previous album, 2016’s “Evolution,” featured several collaborations with Valley Stream native singer-songwriter Ido Zmishlany, best known for his work with Shawn Mendes.
SONG TO STREAM: “On Purpose”
THEY.
The Los Angeles hip-hop duo calls Taking Back Sunday one of its main influences, which shows up in the guitar riffs that are sprinkled through its debut “Nu Religion: Hyena.” However, its love of “Dawson’s Creek” may be even more obvious as THEY. fashions the show’s Paula Cole theme in its image for “Dante’s Creek.”
SONG TO STREAM: “Dante’s Creek”
The Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival has found its groove.
This weekend, the two-day event returns for its fourth year at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, where it holds all attendance records for its massive debut in 2015, drawing more than 40,000 fans in a star-packed weekend that included The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
“It normally takes four or five years to become something of note so we’re finally there,” says Joe Kelley, Billboard’s executive director of artist relations and the festival’s curator. “It’s a strong lineup — very eclectic, with something for fans of all genres.”
Halsey and Rae Sremmurd will headline the festival Saturday, Aug. 18, while DJ Snake and Future will close it out Sunday, Aug. 19. Kelley says he is happy the “Bad at Love” star and the “Black Beatles” rappers are returning to the festival as headliners after playing earlier in the day in previous years.
“It’s always awesome when you’ve been with an artist since the beginning of their career,” Kelley says. “I spoke with Halsey about her performance and she said, ‘It’s amazing what can happen in three years.’”
This year, the Hot 100 fest will return to the three-stage format, including the stage right on Jones Beach, after last year’s four-stage experiment. Kelley says that having area bands play on a small stage near the entrance made everything feel a bit crowded.
However, he made sure to work rock bands into the lineups on the other three stages, including veteran rocker Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and current alternative rock darlings lovelytheband and The Knocks, who recently had a hit single with Seaford native Matthew Koma.
One addition this year will be a multimedia collaboration between a visual artist and a musician that will be revealed in Nissan vehicles on-site. At the vehicles, fans will also receive wristbands that will be activated during the performance.
Kelley says the festival will once again cap attendance at 15,000 this year in order to keep festivalgoers from feeling too cramped at any stage. Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival wants to have an identity all its own.
“It’s not like a destination festival like Coachella,” Kelley says. “Our demographic is a lot of local Long Island teenagers and a lot of them are getting back from their summer activities. We’ll be ready for them.”
WHAT Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival
WHEN|WHERE Noon, Saturday, Aug. 18, and Sunday, Aug. 19, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $40-$149 daily, $80-$275 for the weekend; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
