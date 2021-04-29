The Weeknd was snubbed by the Grammys but he’s the leading nominee at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD earned multiple posthumous nominations, including top artist, and disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen is a six-time nominee.

The Weeknd, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke — the third most-nominated act — are up for top artist along with Taylor Swift and Drake, the show’s most decorated winner of all time. The Billboard Awards will air live on May 23.

The Weeknd earned 16 nominations, including top male artist, top R&B artist, top Billboard 200 album for "After Hours" and top Hot 100 song for "Blinding Lights," the No. 1 song of last year. DaBaby — thanks to his own hit "Rockstar" and his guest appearance on Jack Harlow’s "What’s Poppin" — is second with 11 bids, and he will battle himself in categories like top rap song, top streaming song and top collaboration.

Pop Smoke, who follows with 10 nominations, died last year in February at age 20 as his songs and mixtapes began to make a splash on the pop and rap charts. His official debut album, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon," was released last July and dominated the charts and streaming services, along with platinum-selling songs like "For the Night," "What You Know About Love" and "Dior," which earned him a Grammy nomination this year. His Billboard nominations include top new artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top Billboard 200 album.

Juice WRLD died in Dec. 2019 at age 21. His posthumous album, "Legends Never Die," was released a week after Pop Smoke’s album and set several records on the Billboard charts, becoming the biggest posthumous debut in 23 years since Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. posthumously released albums in 1997.

His seven Billboard nominations include top male artist, top rap artist and top Billboard 200 album.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Exclusive subscription offer Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island. Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Others battling The Weeknd, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD for top album include Lil Baby’s "My Turn" and Swift’s "folklore," which last month won the star her third album of the year Grammy.

Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year.

The country artist, who has since publicly apologized, is a contender because the Billboard nominees are based on album and digital sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, and they "are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization," dick clark productions said.

The producers said though Wallen is a multiple nominee, they won’t allow him to participate in the show.