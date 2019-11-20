TODAY'S PAPER
Billboard's Top 125 Artists: Where do Mariah Carey and Billy Joel rank?

Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music

Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on  July 18, 2018. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
To mark its 125th anniversary, the music-trade publication Billboard has come out with its ranking of the top 125 artists of all time.

Not surprisingly, LI's two most famous musical performers ranked high: Greenlawn-raised Mariah Carey clocked in at No. 4, while Hicksville's Billy Joel landed at No. 19.

(The top 3 are also not surprising: The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Elton John.)

Carey was asked by Billboard how she felt about being named the top-charting female solo artist. "Oh my God,"  she responded. "To see the success on all the different charts, to hear you say that is mind-blowing. I never, ever dreamt of this when I started. I just wanted to hear my songs on the radio."

Meanwhile Joel told the magazine how it helped supercharge his career: "I got an award from Billboard as one of the top new artists of 1974, and that was the first award I ever received from the music industry," he said. "It  proved to be a key factor in future promotion for me. ...At the time we were getting great responses from live audiences all over the U.S., but little Hot 100 Chart action. This changed that for me."

Billboard says its methodology was based on a formula blending all titles on its Hot 100 chart and top 200 albums chart.

