Billie Eilish brings her world tour to UBS Arena

Big names in music keep rolling into UBS Arena at Belmont Park as pop star Billie Eilish brings her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" to Elmont for her Long Island live performance debut on Feb.15. Willow, daughter of actor/rapper Will Smith and actor Jada Pinkett Smith, will be the special guest.

Eilish plays the LI venue just days before her back-to-back dates at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18 and 19. The U.S. leg will kick off Thursday in New Orleans and run through April 9 in Inglewood, CA before heading overseas in June. This tour is supporting her sophomore album, "Happier Than Ever," which has garnered seven Grammy nominations and hit the top of the Billboard charts when it dropped last summer. The record contains three top 10 singles "My Future," "Therefore I Am" and "Your Power."

Tickets for the UBS Arena show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. A pre-sale will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., however fans must register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, now through Sunday at 9 p.m., via verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/billieeilish. Check the website for other presale opportunities.