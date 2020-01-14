TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Billie Eilish to record Bond movie theme song

At 17, Billie Eilish is now the younger

At 17, Billie Eilish is now the younger person to write and record a James Bond movie theme song. Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Jack Plunkett

By The Associated Press
Print

Breakthrough singer Billie Eilish is set to perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a tune for the iconic film franchise.

Eilish, 18, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film “No Time to Die," which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10. She wrote the song with her brother, Finneas; the two created her entire debut album together. The untitled new song does not have a release date.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," Eilish said in a statement Tuesday. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock."

Eilish is riding high off her successful 2019 debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, which featured the No. 1 hit “Bad Guy." She's competing for six Grammy Awards at this month's show, including the top four prizes: album, song and record of the year, and best new artist. She was 17 when she earned those four top nominations, making her the youngest artist in Grammy history to achieve the feat.

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was Spotify's most-streamed album of 2019.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

William H. Macy is the father of Sophia Sophia Macy goes from scandal to 'Twilight Zone'
J.P. Rosenbaum, who grew up in Roslyn, met LI 'Bachelorette' winner cried after health news
Colton Underwood's memoir "The First Time: Finding Myself Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood has memoir
Luke Islam arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Here's how LI's Luke Islam did on 'AGT: Champions' last night
Steve Howey, left, Shanola Hampton, Kate Miner, Jeremy Showtime's 'Shameless' to end this summer
Abby Huntsman's final day on "The View" will Abby Huntsman to leave 'The View' on Friday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search