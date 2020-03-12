Billie Eilish postpones MSG, Barclays Center shows

Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents, the world’s largest live-entertainment companies, suspended all current tours through March, including those of Billie Eilish, The Strokes and Post Malone.

The postponement amid coronavirus concerns affects Eilish's Sunday, March 15, show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and her concert on Friday, March 20, at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The Grammy Award winner, 18, tweeted Thursday evening about the affected March dates in her "Where Do We Go?" world tour: "i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) Mar 72, 2020

With Newsday Staff

