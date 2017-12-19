TODAY'S PAPER
High School renames building after Billy Joel’s mother

The dedication comes after The Joel Foundation pledged $1.5 million to the Syosset arts high school facing closure.

Billy Joel listens as BOCES student Lexy Cassell,

Billy Joel listens as BOCES student Lexy Cassell, 15, of Dix Hills, performs during the dedication of the Rosalind Joel Conservatory for Music and Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
A building at the Long Island High School for the Arts was renamed Tuesday for singer-songwriter Billy Joel’s mother.

The newly dedicated Rosalind Joel Conservatory for Music and Theatre houses the music and theater programs at the Nassau BOCES school’s Syosset campus, according to a news release.

Joel, who last year pledged $1.5 million to the school from his foundation, attended the dedication ceremony Tuesday, during which students from the school performed.

Rosalind Nyman Joel, who died in 2014, was passionate about the performing arts and supported her son’s musical education. She was the inspiration for several of the superstar’s songs, including the tribute, “Rosalinda’s Eyes,” which appeared on the multiplatinum 1978 album, “52nd Street.”

Last year, the legendary musician and Long Island native pledged funds to help save the Long Island High School for the Arts, which had been facing closure because of dwindling enrollment and falling tuition revenue. Joel also held a master class for students and gave a $20,000 scholarship to a recent graduate and budding pianist to attend Berklee College of Music.

Of the $1.5 million pledge, The Joel Foundation gave $1 million in 2016, $250,000 in 2017 and the final $250,000 will be donated in 2018, according to the release.

The Joel Foundation also announced a pledge for $1 million to Exploring the Arts, a nonprofit founded by singer Tony Bennett and his wife, Susan Benedetto, which will partner with Long Island High School for the Arts to increase student opportunities and enhance instruction during the next four years.

Headshot

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

