To commemorate Billy Joel’s record-setting 100th show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and James Dolan, the Garden’s chairman and CEO, will unveil a permanent tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer before the show.

Joel currently holds the Garden’s records for most performances – his 100 concerts have come over nearly 40 years – and most shows in a single run, a mark that will hit 54 on Wednesday thanks to his monthly residency which is now in its fifth year. Both of those records are marked by banners that hang from the rafters alongside greats from the Garden’s other franchises – the Knicks, Rangers and Liberty – and are updated after each of Joel's shows.

However, to mark his 100th show at the Garden, a milestone that many thought was unthinkable a few years ago, the Garden wanted to honor the Hicksville native with something permanent. The tribute will be announced Wednesday by Cuomo, Dolan and actor Chazz Palminteri.

“I remember my first show at the Garden, that was a milestone,” Joel told Newsday before a recent show. “If someone would have projected that I would do 100 shows there, I would have laughed at them. I’d say you’re being ridiculous.”

Joel’s residency is already set to run through the end of 2018. He says he expects it to be extended into 2019, adding that he is enjoying himself.

“The audiences are great. The venue is great. It’s a world-class venue,” Joel said. “To have a residency there is a dream already… The whole thing has just been one crazy, exhilarating night after another.”