Long Island music icons Billy Joel and Mariah Carey will be among the stars taking part in Rise Up New York!, a one-hour telethon May 11 at 7 p.m. to benefit frontline workers and others in our area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hosted by Tina Fey with special guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, @ChrisRock, @MariahCarey, @BetteMidler, and more, Rise Up New York! will be broadcast on all New York City TV stations, @iHeartRadio and @entercom broadcast radio stations, @News12, @NY1, @SiriusXM and nationally on @CNBC," the charitable organization Robin Hood announced Monday.

Joel, in a separate tweet, announced he "will perform for @RobinHoodNYC's citywide virtual telethon…."

Other stars participating include Bon Jovi and Sting, the nonprofit group said, with appearances slated by Syosset-raised Idina Menzel, former Brookville resident Jennifer Lopez, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Fallon, Sutton Foster, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, Julianne Moore, Trevor Noah, Barbra Streisand and others, including former New York Giants Eli Manning, Phil Simms, Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck.

"With the help of special guests, we're aiming to shine a light on the strength of our city and raise $100 million for frontline organizations serving NYC. Join us and millions of New Yorkers in rising up for our neighbors in need by showcasing a vision of the New York we love," Robin Hood added.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.