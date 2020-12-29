After a dose of Christmassy cuteness on Saturday, with the two young daughters of Billy Joel and wife Alexis Roderick dancing in a social-media video, the elder one is at it again, crooning "Happy Birthday" to half sister Alexa Ray Joel, who turned 35 on Tuesday.

In the new 25-second video on Billy Joel’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, 5-year-old Della Rose comes out from behind a couch, faces the camera, and sings "Happy Birthday," holding an impressive vibrato on the first "you."

"Happy Birthday to our big sister @alexarayjoel," reads accompanying text. "You have been singing us lullabies since we were born. We are so excited to finally get to sing to you on your birthday. We love you more than words can say!"

The missive was signed, "Love, Della and Remy & A-Rod and Dad," referring to 3-year-old Remy and to the girls' mom, Roderick, and not former Yankees great Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez.

The Instagram version additionally includes two photos of singer Alexa Ray Joel, each with a newborn, with Billy Joel, 71, also in one photo. He separately posted his own social-media birthday greeting to Alexa Ray, his daughter with his supermodel ex-wife, Bridgehampton's Christie Brinkley.

Joel, who was raised in Hicksville and whose homes include an abode on Centre island, is an inductee into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as being a Grammy Legend honoree.

He had played monthly sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden from January 2014 until early this year before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

