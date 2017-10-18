Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, could be welcoming their second child into the world in a matter of days.

A spokeswoman for Joel confirmed Wednesday that Alexis, 36, is currently nine months pregnant, but declined to give any other details. The couple, who married in 2015 and have a two-year-old daughter Della Rose, have guarded their privacy since they began dating in 2009.

However, Joel, 68, has happily discussed how Della Rose has changed his life and how he wants to spend as much time with her as he can. “I’ve got a new baby now and I’m trying to husband my time more for having a personal life,” he told Newsday in April. “So I’m looking at less work . . . It feels like I’m entitled. I’ve been working my whole life. It’s time to slow down.”

In September, Joel told Harry Connick Jr. how Della may have a future in music because she can already carry a tune. And she is already a fixture backstage at Madison Square Garden, where Joel has a monthly residency, running around the various dressing rooms with her folks.

However, Joel also plans to continue touring. He has already announced European shows next summer, as well as a New Year’s Eve show in Florida.

Joel will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday night, where he is expected to perform a song, as well as talk about his love of Brooklyn, where the late-night talk show is taping this week.