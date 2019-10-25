AC/DC's Brian Johnson drops in on Billy Joel

You're Billy Joel, it goes without saying that you have a lot of friends. You're Billy Joel, it further goes without saying that a lot of them eventually turn up in your Oyster Bay-based motorcycle emporium, 20th Century Cycles. But raspy-voiced, flat-cap-wearing front man and lead singer for AC/DC, Brian Johnson? (Who knew?)

As Johnson fans know, he has an on-going AXS TV series called "Brian Johnson's A Life on the Road" (Sunday, 9 p.m.) in which he meets and greets other famed rockers who talk about their varioius stops on the road to rock stardom.

On Sunday he re-connects with Joel at 20th Century where both recall a Johnson performance of "You Shook Me All Night Long" during one of his Madison Square Garden residency concerts in 2014. In this clip, Johnson recalls an even more-memorable meeting backstage before the performance: Concert officials told him "‘Brian, Billy’s in here’ [and] they took us down this corridor, and I went, ‘Where?’ And they said, ‘He’s in this room.’ And there still wasn’t anybody there. And I was going, ‘Well, where is he?’ And then there was a curtain to the shower, and Billy was sitting behind it… having a ciggy, and he went, ‘Over here!’”

(AXS TV is on DirecTV Ch. 340; DISH Network Ch.167 and Verizon FiOS Ch.215; it is not available on Optimum.)

