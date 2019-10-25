AC/DC's Brian Johnson drops in on Billy Joel
You're Billy Joel, it goes without saying that you have a lot of friends. You're Billy Joel, it further goes without saying that a lot of them eventually turn up in your Oyster Bay-based motorcycle emporium, 20th Century Cycles. But raspy-voiced, flat-cap-wearing front man and lead singer for AC/DC, Brian Johnson? (Who knew?)
As Johnson fans know, he has an on-going AXS TV series called "Brian Johnson's A Life on the Road" (Sunday, 9 p.m.) in which he meets and greets other famed rockers who talk about their varioius stops on the road to rock stardom.
On Sunday he re-connects with Joel at 20th Century where both recall a Johnson performance of "You Shook Me All Night Long" during one of his Madison Square Garden residency concerts in 2014. In this clip, Johnson recalls an even more-memorable meeting backstage before the performance: Concert officials told him "‘Brian, Billy’s in here’ [and] they took us down this corridor, and I went, ‘Where?’ And they said, ‘He’s in this room.’ And there still wasn’t anybody there. And I was going, ‘Well, where is he?’ And then there was a curtain to the shower, and Billy was sitting behind it… having a ciggy, and he went, ‘Over here!’”
(AXS TV is on DirecTV Ch. 340; DISH Network Ch.167 and Verizon FiOS Ch.215; it is not available on Optimum.)
Exclusive subscription offer
Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.
Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.