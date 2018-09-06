Billy Joel to play Nassau Coliseum on New Year's Eve

Billy Joel will ring in 2019 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the last time he celebrated New Year’s Eve at the Uniondale arena.

The special New Year’s Eve show on Long Island will be one final 2018 milestone for the Hicksville native, who has also celebrated his historic 100th performance at Madison Square Garden this year, as well as welcoming the millionth visitor to his record-setting monthly residency there.

“We are thrilled to welcome Billy back home for what will be another momentous night in his four-decade-long history playing the Coliseum,” Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, which operates the Uniondale arena, said in a statement. “This performance will be a celebration for Long Islanders, truly making New Year’s Eve at NYCB Live the ultimate destination to ring in 2019.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 through Ticketmaster and NYCBLive.com. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 12.

The last time Joel played the Coliseum was on April 5, 2017, when the arena reopened after a $165 million, 20-month renovation. Tickets for that show, which featured surprise guests Joan Jett and “King of Queens” stars Kevin James and Leah Remini, sold out in four minutes.

Joel told Newsday earlier this summer that he hasn’t quite processed all his 2018 milestones, which also include the 25th anniversary of his last rock album “River of Dreams.”

“I’m going to have to have a little bit of distance from it to understand what it all means,” Joel said. “It’s like when you’re an athlete and you’re in the middle of a hot streak. You don’t really understand it until you hit your slump -- until it’s passed. Then you think, ‘That’s something that was pretty special.’ I haven’t gotten there yet. I’m just hoping I’ll still be alive.”