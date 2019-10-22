TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel, family celebrate daughter's 2nd birthday at LI farm

Photo Credit: Alexis Joel

Billy Joel and his family celebrated daughter Remy Anne's birthday with a trip to an exotic-animal petting zoo.

"HAPPY 2ND BIRTHDAY REMY ANNE!” read Joel's social media Tuesday, her birthday, with photos that the star's representative said were taken Saturday at an undisclosed location, later independently confirmed as White Post Farms in Melville.

One image shows Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, 70, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Oyster Bay, having his hand nuzzled by a giraffe while wife Alexis, laughing, holds Remy Anne and has an arm around elder daughter, Della Rose, 4.

The second photo shows the parents beaming beside their children, who are each astride a pony. "Remy had a party with all her friends and family at a local farm," the post read, adding cheekily, "The giraffe took a shine to Billy."

