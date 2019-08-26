The 4-year-old daughter of Long Island music icon Billy Joel took part in an equestrian competition Sunday at this year's Hampton Classic horse show.

"Congratulations to Della Rose!" proud father Joel, 70, posted across his social media Monday, with a photo of himself and his family on the show's Bridgehampton grounds. Della is mounted on a horse while her mother, Alexis Roderick Joel, stands beside her carrying little sister Remy Anne, 22 months. "Della performs leadline at Hampton Classic Horse Show with her pony, Deja Blu," wrote the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Leadline is a competition for very young riders, in which an older person walks the horse along a circular path, using the namesake leash-like attachment. This year’s leadline division was judged by Olympic Gold medalist and Show Jumping Hall of Famer Joe Fargis. Joel's daughter competed in a class of 95 children aged 2 to 4, and did not reach the final four.

"Her mom is a competitor and a rider here, who competes in adult amateur hunters," said Hampton Classic spokesman Marty Baum, referring to an equestrian division in which riders are judged subjectively on form and style as they guide their horses through obstacles in a ring. "Billy comes to watch her and he was here yesterday [Sunday] to watch Della," he said.

