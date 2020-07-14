Billy Joel plays discarded piano on LI sidewalk

Billy Joel has delivered his first live performance since the quarantine began: The Piano Man was recently caught on a cellphone video posted on YouTube playing a discarded piano on the sidewalk in Huntington.

The singer-songwriter from Centre Island was on a motorcycle ride and stopped in his tracks when he saw the piano sitting curbside. Curious, he began to tickle the ivories with a Ragtime style tune checking out the condition of the instrument.

“Not bad. The action is good. It just needs tuning and the finish is beat. But, it’s a perfectly good piano,” says Joel, 71, in the clip to a nearby witness on the street. “It’s a shame to throw it out, should at least be donated to St. Vincent de Paul or something.”

The off-camera witness informs Joel there is a thrift store up the street.

“They’d probably take it,” said Joel, who closely examines the piano while still wearing his motorcycle helmet. “These are laminated keys, the pedals work, the action is great … The mechanics are perfect!”

Joel’s summer concerts at various stadiums around the country as well as his Madison Square Garden residency shows have all been postponed until 2021.

A spokeswoman for Joel declined to comment on the video.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.