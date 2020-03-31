Singer/songwriter Billy Joel and wife Alexis have proved they are “All About Soul” as they announced on social media that the Joel Foundation will be making a series of donations to aid relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We searched for an organization that would be able to immediately purchase equipment and deliver it to the hospitals that are in dire need,” said the Joels in a collective statement. “As New Yorkers, we have personal ties to so many of these heroic healthcare workers that are risking their own lives. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for them and our concern for their well-being.”

Recognizing the immediate need for medical equipment, the Joels provided funds.

“Our first donation will be $500,000 in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). BStrong [Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative] will immediately purchase masks, corona[virus test] kits and hazmat suits for the doctors and nurses in hospitals that are in dire need,” said the couple, who reside in Centre Island. “BStrong in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission sourced equipment and is distributing it in real time to these hospitals. 75% will go to the New York City and Long Island area and 25% will be allocated to the rest of the hospitals in New York State.”

In a closing statement, the Joels urged New Yorkers to keep social distancing to help flatten the curve.

“Please continue to practice all the guidelines that have been put in place to protect us all,” said the couple. “Our thoughts are with every person fighting this illness.”

