Billy Joel may not be playing Madison Square Garden this summer but his fans can catch him on social media. The two-hour plus concert, “Live at Shea Stadium” will stream on The Piano Man’s official Facebook site (facebook.com/billyjoel/) on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The 2011 film captures performances from Joel’s two historic shows, July 16 and 18, 2008, two months before the Flushing ballpark closed for good.

The show features a 25-song set including guest appearances by Tony Bennett on “New York State of Mind,” Garth Brooks on “Shameless,” John Mayer on “This is the Time” and Sir Paul McCartney on Beatles classics “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Let It Be.”

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.