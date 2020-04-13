Billy Joel donates to help jazz musicians

Billy Joel is getting jazzy.

The Piano Man, through his Joel Foundation, has donated $25,000 to Smalls Jazz Club & Mezzrow in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The funds will go to the more than 25-year-old club’s nonprofit organization, the SmallsLIVE Foundation for Jazz Art and Education.

“Their mission is to subsidize the operation of the clubs, independent artist sponsorships including recordings and tours, their initiative with The New School, emergency funds for jazz musicians in need and extensive audio/video archive,” says a new statement from the Joel Foundation. “Hopefully, we can relieve some of their hardship and make things a little easier during this crisis.”

For more information about the SmallsLIVE Foundation, visit smallslive.com.

