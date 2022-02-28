TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel pays tribute to Procol Harum's Gary Brooker at Las Vegas show

Billy Joel (L) paid tribute to the late Procol Haum frontman Gary Brooker (R) during a concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Bruce Gilbert/Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Billy Joel paid tribute Saturday to recently departed Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker, performing the band's 1967 classic "A Whiter Shade of Pale" during a concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

At one point during the 2 1/2-hour show, Joel, 72, told the crowd Brooker "was a big hero of mine," according to a review in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This was a song that came out in the Summer of Love," he added. "Anyone remember the Summer of Love?" A YouTube video captured Joel's 3 1/2-minute performance of the melancholy 1967 hit composed by Brooker, Matthew Fisher and Keith Reid, which reached No. 1 in the U.K. record charts and No. 5 in the U.S.

Following Brooker's death Feb. 19 at age 76, Joel tweeted a photo of Brooker in performance, and wrote, "Sorry to hear about the passing of Gary Brooker. Rest in Peace." Rock & Roll Hall of FamerJoel has performed the song before audiences at least once before, in a mid-2010s edition of "SiriusXM Town Hall" hosted by Howard Stern.

