Billy Joel paid tribute Saturday to recently departed Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker, performing the band's 1967 classic "A Whiter Shade of Pale" during a concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

At one point during the 2 1/2-hour show, Joel, 72, told the crowd Brooker "was a big hero of mine," according to a review in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This was a song that came out in the Summer of Love," he added. "Anyone remember the Summer of Love?" A YouTube video captured Joel's 3 1/2-minute performance of the melancholy 1967 hit composed by Brooker, Matthew Fisher and Keith Reid, which reached No. 1 in the U.K. record charts and No. 5 in the U.S.

Following Brooker's death Feb. 19 at age 76, Joel tweeted a photo of Brooker in performance, and wrote, "Sorry to hear about the passing of Gary Brooker. Rest in Peace." Rock & Roll Hall of FamerJoel has performed the song before audiences at least once before, in a mid-2010s edition of "SiriusXM Town Hall" hosted by Howard Stern.