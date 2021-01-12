Billy Joel's 'Last Play at Shea' will stream on Broadway On Demand
"The Last Play at Shea," the 2010 documentary about the two Billy Joel concerts that closed the curtain on Shea Stadium in 2008, will stream Jan. 22 on the subscription site BroadwayOnDemand.com..
The online platform announced Tuesday that the program will be among its "One-Person Powerhouse" series, which also includes writer-performer David Arrow's one-man play "Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade" from Jan. 15-31, and the documentary "Carole King: Natural Woman" on Jan. 29.
Narrated by Long Island-native actor Alec Baldwin, "The Last Play at Shea" features interviews with Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, plus performances by Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Roger Daltrey, Don Henley and others.
