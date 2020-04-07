TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
61° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusicBilly Joel

The Joel Foundation teams with Long Island Cares to help feed LI families

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis have made

Billy Joel and his wife Alexis have made a donation of freezers and additional equipment via the Joel Foundation to Long Island Cares. Credit: Myrna Suarez

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The Piano Man keeps his promises: After donating $500,000 in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) last week and indicating more was coming, singer/songwriter Billy Joel and his wife Alexis have made yet another donation via The Joel Foundation toward relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This time they have teamed up with Long Island Cares, purchasing freezer units and additional equipment for LIC’s Hampton Bays facility.

“This is an organization that was founded by singer/songwriter/philanthropist Harry Chapin in order to feed Long Island’s needy families,” said the Joels in a statement. “We have a long-standing relationship and have supported their work with food pantries and soup kitchens across Long Island for the past decade.”

The need for food has increased while the circumstances of the pandemic has caused a drop in volunteers. The equipment purchased by the Joel Foundation will help Long Island Cares manage the food during this time.

“The new equipment will service the entire East End and will now allow for transport of perishables and frozen goods to the East End pantries and soup kitchens. We are hopeful this will aid the current shortage and the limited availability families are currently experiencing,” said the Joels, who reside on Centre Island. “Many have lost their jobs and face job uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of individuals and families on the East End in need of food assistance is expected to increase within the next 1-2 months; especially the farmworkers and hospitality staff that reside on the East End.”

The Joels urge those in need of food assistance to visit licares.org and click on “locate.” People who are in a position to donate can go to licares.org and click on “COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Shannon Gibbons of Bellport is a top-40 finalist LI singer makes it to 'American Idol' top 40
Bellport's Shannon Gibbons performs on "American Idol" in LI singer eliminated as 'American Idol' narrows to Top 20
"You Ain't Got These," executive produced by Lena 6 shows to watch on Quibi, the new smartphone streaming service
Joe Exotic on Netflix's "Tiger King." ID sets its own 'Tiger King' miniseries sequel
Lady Gaga is curating the TV special, which Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event
"Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones on Jan. 28, Sheinelle Jones returns to 'Today' after vocal-cord surgery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search