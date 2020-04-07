The Piano Man keeps his promises: After donating $500,000 in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) last week and indicating more was coming, singer/songwriter Billy Joel and his wife Alexis have made yet another donation via The Joel Foundation toward relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This time they have teamed up with Long Island Cares, purchasing freezer units and additional equipment for LIC’s Hampton Bays facility.

“This is an organization that was founded by singer/songwriter/philanthropist Harry Chapin in order to feed Long Island’s needy families,” said the Joels in a statement. “We have a long-standing relationship and have supported their work with food pantries and soup kitchens across Long Island for the past decade.”

The need for food has increased while the circumstances of the pandemic has caused a drop in volunteers. The equipment purchased by the Joel Foundation will help Long Island Cares manage the food during this time.

“The new equipment will service the entire East End and will now allow for transport of perishables and frozen goods to the East End pantries and soup kitchens. We are hopeful this will aid the current shortage and the limited availability families are currently experiencing,” said the Joels, who reside on Centre Island. “Many have lost their jobs and face job uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of individuals and families on the East End in need of food assistance is expected to increase within the next 1-2 months; especially the farmworkers and hospitality staff that reside on the East End.”

The Joels urge those in need of food assistance to visit licares.org and click on “locate.” People who are in a position to donate can go to licares.org and click on “COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

