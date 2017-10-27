Billy Joel will play the 49th show of his Madison Square Garden residency on Feb. 21, the venue announced Friday.
Tickets for that show, as well as for the previously announced Jan. 11 performance, are now on sale through ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008. Tickets for both shows will also be available at the Garden box office on Saturday. Prices range from $65.50 to $139.50.
The show will also mark the 95th MSG show for Joel, whose wife, Alexis Roderick, gave birth to their second child, daughter Remy Anne. on Oct. 22.
Joel’s MSG residency started in January 2014.
