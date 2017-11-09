Billy Joel will extend his record-setting franchise run at Madison Square Garden to a 50th show, set for March 28.

Joel, who welcomed his third daughter, Remy Anne, into his family in October, is now adding shows at The Garden on a month-to-month basis. The milestone appearance will also be his 96th show at The Garden in his career, making another milestone only four months away.

Tickets are $65.50-$139.50 and go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. Monday through citiprivatepass.com.

Joel and wife, Alexis, have already returned to the public eye, appearing together on the red carpet Tuesday at the 25th anniversary gala of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.