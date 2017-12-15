TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Billy Joel sets his 52nd Madison Square Garden franchise show



Billy Joel has announced his 52nd consecutive Madison Square Garden residency show. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Greg Allen

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Billy Joel will play his 52nd consecutive show of his Madison Square Garden residency on May 23, the venue announced Thursday.

The show will also be Joel’s 98th overall performance at the Garden. All previous 51 of Joel’s residency shows have sold out since they began in January 2014.

Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to presale tickets from Monday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. via citiprivatepass.com. Tickets ($65.50-$139.50) for the public go on sale Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008. Tickets will also be available at the MSG box office beginning on Dec. 23.

MSG cautions, though, that the May 23 show is subject to change if it conflicts with a possible Knicks or Rangers playoff game.

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

