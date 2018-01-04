Billy Joel has extended his record-setting residency at Madison Square Garden into June, with his 53rd show set for June 2.

Tickets for the show are $65.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday through the Citi Private Pass program. If the concert sells out, Joel will have sold more than 970,000 tickets during his current residency, putting the Hicksville native within striking distance of the once-unfathomable million-ticket mark.

The June concert will mark Joel’s 99th show at The Garden in his career.

Joel rang in the new year onstage at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, with his version of the Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Woman,” followed by “Auld Lang Syne” and “My Life.” Earlier, Joel told the crowd that 2017 had been a good one, announcing daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s engagement to Ryan Gleason, as well as talking how much he likes spending time at home with his 2-year-old and 2-month-old daughters.