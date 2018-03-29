Billy Joel has extended his Madison Square Garden residency into November, following the celebration of his record-setting 50th show in the run Wednesday night.

Joel will play The Garden on Nov. 10, the 58th show in his residency and the 104th show at the arena in his career.

“It’s not like I’m the most glamorous rock star,” Joel said Wednesday night as he thanked fans for supporting his unprecedented run, after New York Rangers great Mark Messier raised a banner for the 50th show to the rafters. “But you guys keep buying the tickets.”

Tickets for the Nov. 10 show are $65.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing presale tickets at 10 a.m. April 2 through the Citi Private Pass program.