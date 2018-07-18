It’s a piano for The Piano Man.

At a ceremony to mark Billy Joel’s 100th Madison Square Garden concert Wednesday, the venue unveiled a Steinway piano and a plaque that will sit in front of its main entrance off Chase Square, while Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared Wednesday “Billy Joel Day” in New York.

“What Billy Joel has accomplished could quite possibly never be accomplished again in any of our lifetimes,” said Madison Square Garden Chairman and CEO James Dolan. “It’s that big.”

Cuomo hailed Joel as “the quintessential New Yorker” and congratulated the Hicksville native on his “breathtaking accomplishment.”

“That’s 40 years in this town in front of the toughest audiences on the globe,” Cuomo said, adding after a heckler started shouting at him, “as you heard from that gentleman there. You can’t fool New Yorkers for 40 years.”

With his 100th show, Joel currently holds the Garden’s records for most performances and most shows in a single run, a mark that will hit 54 on Wednesday night thanks to his monthly residency, now in its fifth year. Both records are marked by banners that hang from the rafters alongside greats from the Garden’s other franchises – the Knicks, Rangers and Liberty – and are updated after each of Joel's shows.

However, the Steinway piano, which will be visible through a plexiglass case, is a symbol of the magnitude of the 100-show milestone.

Joel’s friend, actor Chazz Palminteri said the key to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s longevity goes far beyond his music. “People talk about his artistry, but he’s also a good man and that’s important,” he said. “It’s because of who he is and what he stands for. Billy is the working man.”

Joel told the crowd he thought his longtime agent Dennis Arfa was crazy when he proposed the idea of launching a Madison Square Garden monthly residency. “He was crazy, but he was also right,” Joel said, thanking Arfa, chairman of Artist Group International. Joel also thanked the more than 2 million people who have seen him at The Garden since 1978.

“My cup runneth over,” Joel said at the press conference. “I couldn’t think of a better way of peaking in my life other than this.”

Joel’s residency is already set to run through the end of 2018. He says he expects it to be extended into 2019, adding that he is enjoying himself.

“The audiences are great. The venue is great. It’s a world-class venue,” Joel told Newsday recently. “To have a residency there is a dream already… The whole thing has just been one crazy, exhilarating night after another.”