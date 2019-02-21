Billy Joel will extend his record-setting Madison Square Garden residency into the fall.

The Sept. 27 concert will be the 68th show in his residency and his 114th performance at The Garden in his career. Tickets are $65.50-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

According to Billboard, Joel was one of the top touring acts in the world in January, grossing $4.6 million from his New Year’s Eve concert at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and his Jan. 24 show at The Garden. Because Joel mainly plays stadiums these days, his monthly shows at The Garden are among the smallest he does and he uses them to test out rarely played material — including “House of Blue Light,” the 1989 b-side to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” at his January show — and bringing out special guests, most recently daughter Alexa Ray Joel.