TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
46° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusicBilly Joel

Billy Joel sets September MSG show, 68th of his residency

The Sept. 27 concert will also be his 114th performance at The Garden in his career. 

Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on

Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Billy Joel will extend his record-setting Madison Square Garden residency into the fall.

The Sept. 27 concert will be the 68th show in his residency and his 114th performance at The Garden in his career. Tickets are $65.50-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

According to Billboard, Joel was one of the top touring acts in the world in January, grossing $4.6 million from his New Year’s Eve concert at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and his Jan. 24 show at The Garden. Because Joel mainly plays stadiums these days, his monthly shows at The Garden are among the smallest he does and he uses them to test out rarely played material — including “House of Blue Light,” the 1989 b-side to “We Didn’t Start the Fire” at his January show — and bringing out special guests, most recently daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Wendy Williams at the annual Charity Day Wendy Williams returning to her show on March 4
Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Director Chiwetel Ejiofor at an event for his Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses his new Africa-set movie
Groundbreaking country music star Charley Pride recording 'Charley Pride: I'm Just Me': Superb look at pioneering country star 
Wil Wheaton, left, William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Big Bang Theory' review: Shatner plays himself
Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again