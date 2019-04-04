TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel's 69th Madison Square Garden residency show set for October

Billy Joel plays his 100th show at Madison

Billy Joel plays his 100th show at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
It's still rock and roll to him:Billy Joel will continue his Madison Square Garden residency with a 69th monthly concert in October.

The Garden announced Thursday  that the Hicksville-raised Joel, 69, will perform Friday, Oct. 25,  his 115th overall date at the venue. Tickets go on sale for Citi cardmembers Monday at 9 a.m., with general-public tickets available Friday, April 12, at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (866) 858-0008.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer /and six-time Grammy Award-winner has played a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden since January 2014. His upcoming May 9 show will be a 70th-birthday celebration.

Joel has sold an estimated 150 million records, including such No. 1 albums as "52nd Street" (1978), "Glass Houses" (1980), "Storm Front" (1989) and "River of Dreams" (1993), as well as numerous hit songs including "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."

In December 2013, Joel was a recipient of The Kennedy Center Honors, and the following year received The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

