Billy Joel will play the 70th consecutive concert of his Madison Square Garden residency on Nov. 15, the venue announced Thursday.

The date marks his 116th overall show there.

Tickets are on sale for Citi cardmembers from Monday at 10 a.m. through next Thursday at 10 p.m., with general-public tickets available next Friday, at 10 a.m., at Ticketmaster.com and at 866-858-0008. Tickets also will be available at the Madison Square Garden box office beginning next Saturday. Prices range from $65.50 to $149.50.

Joel will turn 70 next Thursday, with a sold-out MSG show. Tickets are available for his subsequent monthly MSG shows.

The six-time Grammy Award-winner who has been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, has played a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden since January 2014.

In December 2013, Joel was a recipient of The Kennedy Center Honors, and the following year received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and the ASCAP Centennial Award.