Billy Joel will close out his sixth full year as a Madison Square Garden franchise with a show on Dec. 11, the 71st concert in his record-setting residency and the 117th performance at the arena in his career.

The Hicksville native celebrated his 70th birthday at The Garden in May, with special guest Peter Frampton and video messages from friends Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, P!nk, and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson.

And Joel, currently in the middle of a summer stadium tour, including a stop at London’s historic Wembley Stadium later this month, told Newsday recently, “I've become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don't retire. Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it's a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what's wrong with that?”

Tickets for Joel’s December show are $65.50-$149.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 14 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. June 10.