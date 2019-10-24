Billy Joel remains in a New York state of mind into 2020, with his 72nd monthly concert at Madison Square Garden. The Piano Man's residency extends with a newly announced show on Jan.25.

The Garden said Thursday that tickets will go on sale for Citi cardmembers Monday at 10 a.m. via CitiEntertainment.com, with general-public tickets available Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (866) 858-0008. The $65.50 to $149.50 tickets go on sale through the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Long Island Music Hall of Famer and six-time Grammy Award-winner has played a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden since January 2014. This will be his 118th lifetime show at the storied venue.

Joel, 70, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Oyster Bay, has sold an estimated 150 million records, including such No. 1 albums as "52nd Street" (1978), "Glass Houses" (1980), "Storm Front" (1989) and "River of Dreams" (1993), and has released numerous hit songs including "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."

In December 2013, Joel was a recipient of The Kennedy Center Honors, and the following year received The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

