Billy Joel's monthly residency at one of the world's preeminent arenas will continue into May, with the music legend's 76th consecutive concert at Madison Square Garden.

MSG announced Thursday that the Hicksville-raised Joel, 70, would perform his 122nd overall Garden show on May 2, a week before his 71st birthday. Registration is now open through Sunday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster Verified Fan (verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/billyjoel), a process the venue says is designed to get "more tickets into the hands of fans fairly, and at the prices set by the artist" rather than through higher-priced secondary vendors. Presale through Verified Fan begins Tuesday at noon.

Otherwise, general-public tickets go on sale noon Friday, Jan. 10, via Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (866) 858-0008, and at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, Jan. 11. Prices range from $65.50 to $149.50.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Long Island Music Hall of Famer, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Oyster Bay, has played a monthly Garden residency since January 2014.

