Billy Joel continues his unprecedented monthly residency at Madison Square Garden on July 23 with his 78th consecutive show, the venue announced Wednesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks after setting his 77th sold-out show for June 6.

MSG said it will again offer general-public presale through Ticketmaster Verified Fan (verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/billyjoel),a process the Garden says is designed to get "more tickets into the hands of fans fairly, and at the prices set by the artist" rather than through higher-priced secondary vendors. Registration is open through Sunday at 10 p.m., with tickets available Tuesday, Jan. 28, at noon.

Remaining general-public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at noon via Ticketmaster.com or 866-858-0008, and at the Garden box office the following day. Prices range from $65.50 to $149.50.

The Hicksville-raised Joel, 70, has played a monthly Garden residency since January 2014. The July concert marks his 124th show there overall.

Joel's estimated 150 million records sold include the No. 1 albums as "52nd Street" (1978), "Glass Houses" (1980), "Storm Front" (1989) and "River of Dreams" (1993) and such hits as "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "Uptown Girl," "A Matter of Trust" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."

