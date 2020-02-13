Continuing his unprecedented streak, Billy Joel is extending his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden to a 79th consecutive show on Aug. 3.

General public tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 866-858-0008, and at the Garden box office the following day. Prices range from $65.50 to $149.50.

Unlike the Hicksville-raised Joel's last four concerts there, this show will not use Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration, a process the Garden had said brings "more tickets into the hands of fans fairly, and at the prices set by the artist" rather than through higher-priced secondary vendors.

