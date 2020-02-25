Billy Joel has some choice words for the vandal or vandals who broke into his garage last month, or for any would-be burglars: Come on, bring it.

"Yeah, last time I was here, they hit my house," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer told the audience Thursday at his monthly Madison Square Garden residency, referring to a break-in at his Centre Island home. Police said 12 motorcycles and a home office had been vandalized during the weekend of Joel's Jan. 25 show, with nothing reported stolen.

"I guess everybody knows I'm not home," the 70-year-old star continued lightheartedly, as captured in an audience-member's YouTube video. But now, he added, "I got dogs, lights, guns, everything at the house now. I'm hoping they try it again. Come on, come one! Bring it!" he said to audience cheers. "Anyway, everybody's fine, everybody's good," he concluded with a chuckle.

Nassau County detectives from the Second Squad said the break-in had occurred between 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and 8:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27. One or more intruders damaged a garage door to enter a building on the 14.6-acre estate, they said. Joel, raised in Hicksville, bought the property in 2002 and lives there with his wife, Alexis Roderick, and their daughters, Della Rose, 4, and Remy Anne, 2.

No one has been charged and Joel has not commented further publicly.

A well-known motorcycle enthusiast, Joel in 2010 opened the shop 20th Century Cycles in downtown Oyster Bay to sell custom-made bikes and accessories.

His unprecedented residency at Madison Square Garden continues through the summer, with the 79th show in the series set for Aug. 3. The Long Island Music Hall of Famer, Songwriters Hall of Famer and Grammy Legend has played monthly at the Garden since January 2014.

