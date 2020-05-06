TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel reschedules 3 more Madison Square Garden shows

Billy Joel has rescheduled three more Madison Square

Billy Joel has rescheduled three more Madison Square Garden shows. Credit: Myrna Suarez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
After previously rescheduling three spring concerts at Madison Square Garden to September, October and November, Billy Joel has now pushed three more shows of his monthly residency into later this year and early next.

The Garden announced Wednesday that the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll  Hall of Famer, who turns 71 on Saturday,  has moved his June 6 concert to Dec. 20, his July 23 to Jan. 13, and his Aug. 3 to Feb. 3.

Ticketholders may request a refund within the next 30 days, beginning Wednesday, if they cannot commit to the rescheduled date. Otherwise, tickets automatically will be transferred to the new date. For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit My.Ticketmaster.com/account. For those purchased through the Madison Square Garden box office, contact the Garden at 212-465-6225. Anyone who obtained tickets through third-party vendors must consult those vendors to determine refund availability.

Grammy Legend Joel has played a monthly Garden residency since January 2014. His most recent show there, in February, was the 73rd in that run and his 119th overall at the venue.

