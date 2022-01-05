Citing the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, Billy Joel has rescheduled the next concert of his nearly eight-year Madison Square Garden residency, set for Jan. 14.

"Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG," Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joel, 72, said in a statement Wednesday on his website and social media.

The concert, which already had been rescheduled from May 2, 2020, to Jan. 14, 2022, is now set for Aug. 24. Joel's residency show for Feb. 12 was still scheduled.

"If you cannot commit to the rescheduled show date, you can request a refund anytime over the next 30 days, beginning today," the announcement stated. "If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show date. To obtain a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit your Ticketmaster account page. For refunds on tickets purchased through the Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the MSG Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225. For tickets purchased from third-party, ticket holders must go to their point of purchase to determine refund availability."

Joel returned to The Garden on Nov. 5, and his most recent show there was Dec. 20.