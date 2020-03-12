In the midst of event cancelations and postponements nationwide due to coronavirus concerns, Madison Square Garden has announced that two upcoming Billy Joel concerts have been rescheduled.

Tickets for Joel's March 19 and April 10 shows at the venue will be valid for his newly announced Sept. 26 and Oct. 11 concerts, respectively. Joel on Feb. 14 had performed the 61st show of his monthly Garden residency that began in January 2014.

The Hicksville-raise music icon, 70, is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Long Island Music Hall of Famer, Songwriters Hall of Famer and Grammy Legend.

