Billy Joel's March, April Madison Square Garden shows rescheduled

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime concert

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime concert at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018.  Credit: Invision / AP / Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
In the midst of event cancelations and postponements nationwide due to coronavirus concerns, Madison Square Garden has announced that two upcoming Billy Joel concerts have been rescheduled.

Tickets for Joel's March 19 and April 10 shows at the venue will be valid for his newly announced Sept. 26 and Oct. 11 concerts, respectively. Joel on Feb. 14 had performed the 61st show of his monthly Garden residency that began in January 2014.

The Hicksville-raise music icon, 70, is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer,  Long Island Music Hall of Famer, Songwriters Hall of Famer and Grammy Legend.

