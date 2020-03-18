The Billy Joel concert scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on May 2 has been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 13, the venue announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the May 2 show will be valid for the performance on Nov. 13.

Last week Madison Square Garden announced that Joel's shows scheduled for March 19 and April 10 were being rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

The tickets for the March 19 and April 10 shows at the venue will be valid for the Sept. 26 and Oct. 11 concerts, respectively.

On Feb. 14, Joel had performed the 61st show of his monthly Garden residency that began in January 2014.

The Hicksville-raised music icon, 70, is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Long Island Music Hall of Famer, Songwriters Hall of Famer, Grammy Legend and Gershwin Prize for Popular Song recipient.

