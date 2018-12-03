TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel sets April show at Madison Square Garden, 63rd of his residency

Billy Joel extends his Madison Square Garden residency with his 63rd monthly show set for April 12.

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Billy Joel will extend his monthly Madison Square Garden residency into April, marking the 63rd show in his current run and his 109th career performance at the arena.

Tickets for the April 12 concert are $65.50-$149.50 and go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The new show at The Garden is once again the smallest of the concerts Joel has added to his tour. Joel is also set to play Chase Field in Phoenix on March 9 and historic Wembley Stadium in London on June 22.

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

