Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends: Long Island's Billy Joel continues selling out his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden at such a pace that promoters have added a disclaimer as they announced his 74th show, set for March 19.

"Due to congestion during the on-sale, it can be difficult to purchase tickets right away," warned Madison Square Garden representatives for the second time in a row Thursday, after first adding that notice in their Nov. 1 announcement of his 73rd show. "Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day."



Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets from Monday at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m., at CitiEntertainment.com. General-public tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com or by phone at (866) 858-0008. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The concert will be Joel's 120th overall at the venue. The Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Long Island Music Hall of Famer has played a monthly residency at the Garden since January 2014.

Joel, 70, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Oyster Bay, recently spoke to local educators at the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset, stressing the need for arts education. In January 2016, the six-time Grammy Award-winner pledged $1 million from his foundation to help save the then financially troubled school.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.