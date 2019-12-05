TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel sets 75th MSG residency show for April 10

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime

 Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on July 18, 2018. Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Billy Joel will play his 75th monthly show of his Madison Square Garden residency on April 10.

The Garden announced Thursday that  the show would be the first in Joel's residency to offer Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration, designed to get "more tickets into the hands of fans fairly, and at the prices set by the artist," rather than through higher-priced secondary vendors. Registration is now open at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/billyjoel, with tickets available beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Otherwise, general-public tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13. This will be the Hicksville-raised Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Long Island Music Hall of Famer's 121st show overall at the Garden, where he has played a monthly residency since January 2014. Joel, 70, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Oyster Bay, recently spoke to local educators at the Long Island High School for the Arts in Syosset, stressing the need for arts curricula.

