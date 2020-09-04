Billy Joel will resume his Madison Square Garden residency on November 5, 2021, the venue announced Friday.

The Centre Island singer/songwriter’s monthly concert dates from March through August 2020 were originally postponed and set to take place September 2020 to February 2021 due to the pandemic. However, those rescheduled dates are now being moved to the following: original show March 19 (initially rescheduled to Sept. 26) will take place Nov. 5, 2021, original show April 10 (initially rescheduled to Oct. 11) will take place Dec. 20, 2021, original show May 2 (initially rescheduled to Nov. 13) will take place Jan. 14, 2022, original show June 6 (initially rescheduled to Dec. 20) will take place Feb. 12, 2022, original show July 23 (initially rescheduled to Jan. 13, 2021) will take place March 24, 2022 and original show August 3 (initially rescheduled to Feb. 3, 2021) will take place April 8, 2022.

Ticket holders seeking a refund have a 30-day window to do so (starting Sept. 4) if they are unable to attend on their new rescheduled date. Only tickets purchased through Madison Square Garden box office (212-465-6225) or Ticketmaster (help.ticketmaster.com) are eligible for a refund.

Tickets purchased through a third party must go back to their point of purchase. No action is needed for those planning to attend the show they bought tickets for as all original tickets will be honored on their new designated make-up date.

Joel began his monthly MSG residency on Jan. 27, 2014. His last Garden show, before the pandemic forced the cancellations, took place on Feb. 20, 2020.

