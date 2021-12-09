TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentMusicBilly Joel

Billy Joel sets July concert at Madison Square Garden, 82nd in his monthly residency

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden on

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5, 2021. Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Billy Joel has again extended his unprecedented Madison Square Garden residency to an 82nd monthly concert on July 20.

General-public tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's newly added show — his 128th overall at the Garden — go on sale Dec. 17 at Ticketmaster.com and the following day at the Garden box office. The announcement noted, as it has previously, that, "Due to congestion during the on-sale, it can be difficult to purchase tickets right away. Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day."

The Hicksville-raised Joel, 72, has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and his accolades include five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. His Dec. 20 show is sold out, according to his website, as are his residency concerts through May. Tickets remain for June 10.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Cynthia Nixon (l), Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin
'And Just Like That...': Sad 'Sex and the City' reboot
Emily Solomos of Mount Sinai on the set
LIer competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television
'Jeopardy!' stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season
Chris Cuomo in 2018.
Chris Cuomo's upcoming book canceled by publisher
Hofstra faculty member Lisa Dresner is competing on
Hofstra faculty member competes in new 'Jeopardy!' tournament
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the 44th Kennedy Center
Jimmy Fallon teams with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays
Didn’t find what you were looking for?