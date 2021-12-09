Billy Joel has again extended his unprecedented Madison Square Garden residency to an 82nd monthly concert on July 20.

General-public tickets for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's newly added show — his 128th overall at the Garden — go on sale Dec. 17 at Ticketmaster.com and the following day at the Garden box office. The announcement noted, as it has previously, that, "Due to congestion during the on-sale, it can be difficult to purchase tickets right away. Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day."

The Hicksville-raised Joel, 72, has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and his accolades include five Grammy Awards plus a Grammy Legend Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. His Dec. 20 show is sold out, according to his website, as are his residency concerts through May. Tickets remain for June 10.